iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. 443,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

