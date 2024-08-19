iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.28

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.28 and last traded at $97.51, with a volume of 104772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $814.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

