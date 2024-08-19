iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.49

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 3952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,942,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

