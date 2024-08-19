Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.85. 1,157,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.29.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99. Insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

