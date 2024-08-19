J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Update

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of J-Long Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

J-Long Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. J-Long Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

