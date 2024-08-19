Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHG opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 473,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 327,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.