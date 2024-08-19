Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jayud Global Logistics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ JYD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 21,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Jayud Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Featured Stories

