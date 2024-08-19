JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.94. 136,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,616. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

