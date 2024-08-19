Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s current price.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

JOBY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,434. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,442 shares of company stock worth $1,629,875. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

