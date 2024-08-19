Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,766,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,099,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

