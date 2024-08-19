Joseph Scaminace Sells 1,751 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $586.50. The stock had a trading volume of 518,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $593.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

