JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $83.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

