JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $37.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
News Stock Performance
NWSA stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. News has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
