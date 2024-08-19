JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $127,234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.