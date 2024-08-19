JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 22,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $215.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,305. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $617.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

