JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $51.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Tapestry by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

