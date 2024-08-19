JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 2,556,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

