Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ KNDI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 119,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,488. The firm has a market cap of $154.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.
