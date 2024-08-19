Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Up 8.0% in July

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,494. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

