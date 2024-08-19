Kava Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $343.63 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00035521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

