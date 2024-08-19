Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $722.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business's revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

