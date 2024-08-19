Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Eileen Marikar Sells 1,888 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.67. 138,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,545. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$30.08 and a twelve month high of C$40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.64.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

