KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

