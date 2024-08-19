Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KRC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 325,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.