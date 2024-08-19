Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $626.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

