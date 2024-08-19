Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 23,883,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 62,032,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

Kodal Minerals Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.