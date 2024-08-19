KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 24,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,008,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 9,813,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,510,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.