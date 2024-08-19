Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ KRYS traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,279. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
