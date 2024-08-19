Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,279. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.