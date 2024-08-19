Lake Street Capital Trims Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Target Price to $23.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

