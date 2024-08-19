Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.70. 29,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.