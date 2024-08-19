Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $429,655. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $149.23. 124,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.