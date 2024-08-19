LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on LENZ shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LENZ Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.75 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LENZ Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.