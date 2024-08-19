LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LENZ shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.75 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

