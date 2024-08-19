LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

