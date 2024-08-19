Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 391,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

