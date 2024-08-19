Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LGND traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 97,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

