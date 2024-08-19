LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
NYSE LITB opened at $0.50 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.