Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 608,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

