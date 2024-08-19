Lilium’s (LILM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 969,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

