Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Lineage Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Lineage

Shares of LINE traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.11. 573,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,243. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lineage

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

