Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Liquity has a total market cap of $64.23 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,008,333 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

