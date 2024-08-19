Lista DAO (LISTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.56 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $80.69 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,467,209 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.39851678 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $87,065,924.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

