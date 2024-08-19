Litecoin (LTC) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $66.71 or 0.00112939 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.00 billion and $257.84 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010146 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,880,075 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

