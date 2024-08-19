Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) PT Lowered to $4.25

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,584,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.