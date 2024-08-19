Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

Several research firms recently commented on LBPH. B. Riley raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.