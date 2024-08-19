Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 11,599 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$35.76 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.00. The company has a market cap of C$63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.20.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

