Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.90. 2,076,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $180.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

