Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.91. 1,498,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,524. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $227.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day moving average is $207.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

