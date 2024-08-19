Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.61

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.61 and last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 61020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Matson Stock Up 4.2 %

Matson Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $1,293,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,907 shares of company stock worth $11,740,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Matson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 13.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Matson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

