Mcashchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.15 (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04804196 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

