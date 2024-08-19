McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $76.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of MKC opened at $77.18 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Creative Planning grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

